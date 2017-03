Unable to select database

We were able to connect to the MySQL database server (which means your username and password are okay) but not able to select the database.

The MySQL error was: .

Currently, the database is glas. The username is glas and the database server is mysql-glas.

Are you sure you have the correct database name?

Are you sure the database exists?

Are you sure the username has permission to access the database?

For more help, see the Installation and upgrading handbook. If you are unsure what these terms mean you should probably contact your hosting provider.